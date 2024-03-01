Weather on Saturday

On March 2, weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with no precipitation.

Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature at night is from -1 to +3; during the day it will be +7+12.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. Wind is eastern.

Air temperature in the lowlands ranges from -3 to +2 at night, +8+13 during the day. In the mountains at night - 5-10 frost, in the daytime from -3 to + 2.

There is ice on mountain roads at night and in the morning.--