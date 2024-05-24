Weather on Saturday
On May 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, in the morning it will rain in a number of places. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature during the day will be +17+21.
There will also be rains in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail. Snow will fall in the highlands. Wind is eastern, gusty.
Air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +17+22, in the mountains at night +2+6, in the afternoon +6+10.
23 May 2024, 18:06
Starting from the evening of May 24 to May 26, rains will occur intermittently in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, and precipitation will increase briefly in the evening hours. In the morning of May 25, the north wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service about a sharp change in weather conditions.
23 May 2024, 16:57
Following the recent passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, questions loom over the future of Iran-Azerbaijan relations. On May 22, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Armenia. This meeting, occurring shortly after Raisi’s funeral, underscored Tehran’s commitment to its relationship with Yerevan. Khamenei stated, “The late president also prioritized relations with Armenia. We will continue our policy with these sensitivities in mind.”
23 May 2024, 15:16
In recent days, border guards of the “Lankaran” and Geytepe” detachments have prevented attempts to smuggle drugs with a total weight of 53 kg 865 grams into Azerbaijan from Iran, the message of the State Border Guard Service. Operational investigative measures are being carried out on the facts.
23 May 2024, 14:46
On Friday, May 24, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation. However, in some parts of the peninsula, rain is expected in some places during the day. A north-easterly wind will blow, which will be replaced by a moderate north-westerly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +13 +17°, during the day +21 +26°, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.
