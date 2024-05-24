Weather on Saturday

On May 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, in the morning it will rain in a number of places. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature during the day will be +17+21.

There will also be rains in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail. Snow will fall in the highlands. Wind is eastern, gusty.

Air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +17+22, in the mountains at night +2+6, in the afternoon +6+10.