Court again refused to transfer Alesker Mammadli under house arrest

Despite serious health problems of "Toplum TV" founder Alesker Mammadli, Baku's Khatai district court on 24 May again refused to transfer him under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by Mammadli's lawyer Agyl Laij.

Mammadli's condition continues to deteriorate, nevertheless, the court did not satisfy the defence's petition. At the same time, he is not given the opportunity for a thyroid tumour study.

The defense will appeal.

In addition, an application to the ECHR has been filed to ensure effective medical care for Mammadli.

* Recall that the founder of "Toplum TV" was arrested on 8 March on charges of money smuggling by prior conspiracy.

Earlier, 7 employees of "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives were detained on 6 March. Five of them were taken into custody and two others taken into custody in police.

International organisations called for an end to the criminal prosecution of those arrested in the case of "Toplum TV" and other media outlets in Azerbaijan, and in particular "Abzas Media" and "Kanal-13".