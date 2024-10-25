Weather on Saturday

On October 26, the weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with rain expected in several areas during the day and evening. The wind will be northwestern. The air temperature at night will be +10 to +13°C, and during the day it will reach +14 to +16°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day it will be 60-65%.

In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall. Snow is anticipated in the mountains. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, the daytime temperature will be +13 to +17°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night will be -1 to -4°C, and during the day, +4 to +8°C.