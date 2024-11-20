Weather on Thursday

On 21 November, weather in the capital will be changeable. In the morning and evening there will be drizzle in places. Moderate south-western wind. Air temperature will be +9+11 at night and +12+15 during the day. Humidity 70-80 %.

Precipitation across the country is expected in the eastern regions. Fog in places. Wind is eastern. Air temperature at night in the lowlands +4+8, during the day +13+18. In the mountains at night - 3 frost, during the day from - 2 frost to +8.