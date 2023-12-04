    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather on Tuesday

Baku/04.12.23/Turan: On December 5, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +7+11, during the day it will be +12+15.

In the regions of the country, precipitation is possible in the afternoon in the eastern region of Azerbaijan. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +3+8, during the day it will be +16+21.

In the mountains at night it is 2+3, in the daytime it is +9.14. -0-

  "Much in the competition Code will depend on the political will and the court" Social
    • 29 January 2024, 18:43
    • 29 January 2024, 18:43

    "Much in the competition Code will depend on the political will and the court”

    Recently, President Ilham Aliyev has given his approval for Azerbaijan's Competition Code, slated to come into effect on July 1, 2024. The legislation, adopted in parliament last December, is expected to usher in financial sanctions for violations of competition legislation.

  Court of Appeal rejects appeal by journalist Nargiz Absalamova Social
    • 29 January 2024, 14:08
    • 29 January 2024, 14:08

    Court of Appeal rejects appeal by journalist Nargiz Absalamova

    On 29 January, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected an appeal of imprisoned "Abzas Media" journalist Nargiz Absalamova against a ban on meetings and phone calls with family members. As lawyer Rovshan Rahimova told Turan, the ban was justified by the investigation on the grounds that Absalamova's communication with her relatives could be used "to prevent the exposure of other people who have committed crimes".

  • Weather on Tuesday Social
    • 29 January 2024, 13:40

    Weather on Tuesday

    The weather in Baku and Absheron will be cloudy, with light precipitation at night and in the morning. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature is +1+3 at night, +3+5 during the day.

  • Social
    • 29 January 2024, 12:57

    Blogger arrested on extortion charges

    Arzu Sayadoglu was detained on 16 January, and on the 18th he was arrested for 4 months, the Sabail district court of Baku told Turan Agency on Monday. Sayadoglu is charged under Article 182.2.4 (extortion with the purpose of taking property in a significant amount) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Under this Article he faces imprisonment from five to ten years. The investigation is being conducted by the State Security Service.

