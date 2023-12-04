Weather on Tuesday

Baku/04.12.23/Turan: On December 5, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature at night is +7+11, during the day it will be +12+15.

In the regions of the country, precipitation is possible in the afternoon in the eastern region of Azerbaijan. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +3+8, during the day it will be +16+21.

In the mountains at night it is 2+3, in the daytime it is +9.14. -0-