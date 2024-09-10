Weather on Wednesday
On September 11, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in the capital; southeast. Wind will change to the northwest. During the day, the temperature will range from +28 to +33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 45-55% during the day and 80-90% at night.
In some mountainous areas, there will be precipitation, with fog in the morning and evening. The wind will be from the east. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will rise to +32 to +37 degrees Celsius, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +20 to +25 degrees Celsius.
- Economics
- 10 September 2024 14:17
Social
- 10 September 2024, 16:41
After the 44-day war in 2020, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been ongoing for four years. Despite negotiations taking place separately through the mediation of both the European Union and Russia, as well as directly between the parties, no peace agreement has been signed yet. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated last week that 80% of the peace agreement draft had been agreed upon.
- 10 September 2024, 12:44
Buy a new 4G modem and get 55GB of internet for free Following its strategic purpose of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives!”, “Azercell Telecom” LLC introduces a new Wi-Fi device. As a part of special campaign, customers who purchase 4G modem will receive a prepaid data number and one-time 55Gb internet package, valid for 30 days. The modem is available for 159 AZN.
- 9 September 2024, 17:11
Austrian tourist Markus, after leaving the Azerbaijani village of Ilisu following a four-day stay in the Caucasus mountains, sent the homeowner where he stayed his main impression: a photograph he took of a garbage dump in Ilisu, with a cow grazing among plastic bags.
- 9 September 2024, 16:55
A forum of Azerbaijani scientists residing abroad commenced today in Baku. The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
