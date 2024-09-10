Weather on Wednesday

On September 11, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in the capital; southeast. Wind will change to the northwest. During the day, the temperature will range from +28 to +33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 45-55% during the day and 80-90% at night.

In some mountainous areas, there will be precipitation, with fog in the morning and evening. The wind will be from the east. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will rise to +32 to +37 degrees Celsius, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +20 to +25 degrees Celsius.