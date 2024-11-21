Why Is the Cost of the Victory Monument in Baku Being Hidden?

Recently, public attention has been drawn to a situation surrounding the new Victory Monument commemorating the Karabakh War, which was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, in Baku. Renowned Azerbaijani architect and researcher of historical architectural artifacts, Elchin Aliyev, faced unexpected resistance from plainclothes individuals when attempting to photograph the monument's details.

Incident at Victory Park

The architect reported that three individuals, who identified themselves as police officers, stopped him during his photography session.

"First, a man wearing dark glasses and holding two radios approached me, taking pictures of me with his camera without providing an explanation. Later, his superior, Orkhan Imanbeyli, joined the conversation, followed by a third senior individual who refused to introduce himself," shared Elchin Aliyev on Meta.

According to Aliyev, the police officers persistently requested that he stop taking pictures, stating that “one photograph is enough.” When Aliyev asked which laws he was violating, their response was evasive—they merely continued filming his actions near the monument.

Mystery Surrounding Project Costs

Elchin Aliyev revealed that he intends to publish his analysis of the architectural work at Victory Park. However, the resistance he encountered raises suspicions.

"The contractors who profited from the memory of fallen soldiers are deeply afraid of scrutiny and basic questions," the architect wrote.

A significant point of interest is why the authorities have not disclosed the construction costs of the memorial complex. The monumental structure, spanning 9 hectares, includes a white arch standing 44 meters tall to symbolize the 44 days of war, intricate Karabakh carpet patterns, extensive landscaping, waterfalls, and flower beds. The park also plans to host a large-scale Victory Museum, which is still under construction.

The lack of official information about the project’s budget has sparked dissatisfaction among citizens and experts alike. Many speculate that the monument's potentially high cost could be justified by the scale of the work, but the absence of transparency only fuels rumors.

A Symbol of Victory or a Source of Controversy?

The unveiling of the monument, attended by President Ilham Aliyev, was intended to be a symbol of national pride. However, the interference in the architect’s activities and the secrecy surrounding the project’s cost leave a bitter aftertaste.

Questions about public oversight and transparency in the execution of such projects continue to concern Azerbaijani society. It is hoped that the authorities will clarify the situation soon to avoid further speculation and dissatisfaction.