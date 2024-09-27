Windy weather expected in Baku on Saturday

On Saturday, 28 September in Baku and Apsheron peninsula a variable cloudiness, mainly without precipitation is expected. North-east wind will prevail. Air temperature will be 15-19° at night and 22-26° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Earlier, forecasters warned of precipitation in the regions of the country. At the same time, rains will be intense in Nakhchivan, in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus, as well as in the central lowland zone. Snow will fall in the high mountain zone.

Air temperature will be 14-18° at night, 22-27° in the daytime, 5-10° at night and 13-18° in the mountains.