Windy weather expected in Baku, snow in mountains
On Thursday, 22 February, precipitation is expected at times in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, moderate northeast wind will blow.
Air temperature will be +2 +4° at night and +4 +6° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
Snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan.
Fog is expected at times in some areas, moderate east wind will blow.
Air temperature in the lowlands will be +2 +6° at night, +7 +11° in the daytime.
In the mountains it is expected -3 -8° at night and -3° to +2° during the day.
- 21 February 2024, 21:27
Against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to bolster the agricultural sector, Azerbaijan has recently announced plans to organize credit fairs within the framework of agrarian business festivals. This initiative, unveiled by Anar Jafarov, Director of the Center for Agrarian Innovations at the Ministry of Agriculture, underscores a concerted push to facilitate access to financing for farmers and promote rural development. However, the efficacy and implications of such endeavors warrant closer examination, as they intersect with broader challenges facing the agrarian economy.
- 21 February 2024, 18:00
Forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported a sharp deterioration in the weather on February 22-23. Heavy rains are expected in Baku and throughout the country, and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Snowfall will be intense in mountainous areas. During this period, a westerly wind will blow at a speed of 15-20 meters per second. In this regard, the Traffic Police urged motorists to be careful and limit the use of cars.
- 21 February 2024, 14:27
President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on the creation of the Ordubad State Historical and Cultural Reserve. "The reserve is being created in order to protect the monuments located in the city of Ordubad, which are examples of the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the document says. Mosques, madrassas, baths, caravanserais, ancient residential quarters, and a medieval water supply system are mentioned among the historical monuments of the city.
- 21 February 2024, 13:57
On 20 February, 9-year-old Rugaya Hasanova died in Ganja hospital. The resident of Gedabey region, born in 2014, was brought to the hospital in serious condition. However, despite the efforts of doctors, she died in the hospital.
