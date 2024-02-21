Windy weather expected in Baku, snow in mountains

On Thursday, 22 February, precipitation is expected at times in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, moderate northeast wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +2 +4° at night and +4 +6° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.

Snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan.

Fog is expected at times in some areas, moderate east wind will blow.

Air temperature in the lowlands will be +2 +6° at night, +7 +11° in the daytime.

In the mountains it is expected -3 -8° at night and -3° to +2° during the day.