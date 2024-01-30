Windy weather expected on Wednesday

On Wednesday, 31 January, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mostly without precipitation, north-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 0 +3 at night and +4 +7 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Short-term precipitation is expected in some eastern parts of the country.

Fog at times, moderate easterly wind.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night -2 +3, during the day will be +5 +9. In the mountains at night -10 -15 below zero, during the day 0 -5.

There is ice on the mountain roads.