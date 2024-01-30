  • contact.az Contact
Windy weather expected on Wednesday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On Wednesday, 31 January, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mostly without precipitation, north-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 0 +3 at night and +4 +7 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Short-term precipitation is expected in some eastern parts of the country.

Fog at times, moderate easterly wind.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night -2 +3, during the day will be +5 +9. In the mountains at night -10 -15 below zero, during the day 0 -5.

There is ice on the mountain roads.

