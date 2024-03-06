Forecasters predict stormy winds on Thursday

On Thursday, March 7, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy, mostly without precipitation. At night and in the morning, fog is possible in some places, a slight drizzle, and rains closer to night. By evening, the moderate northwesterly wind will increase at times. The air temperature will be +3 +6° at night, +7 +11° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Precipitation and snow are expected at times in the regions of Azerbaijan, in mountainous areas, and in some places the snowfall will be intense. Fog is possible at night and in the morning. During the day, the westerly wind will occasionally increase in some areas. The air temperature will be +2 +6° at night, +10 +15° in the daytime, -2° to +3° in the mountains at night, +3 +6° in the daytime.

According to forecasters, the strength of the north-westerly wind in Baku and Absheron on March 7 will increase to 15-18 m/s, and gusts to 20-23 m/s. The windy weather will continue until the morning of the 8th. In the evening and at night, there is a chance of precipitation in some places. Wind strengthening is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. There is a chance of ice on the roads at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas.