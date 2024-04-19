Writer Chingiz Abdullayev suffered clinical death

On the night from 6 to 7 April, writer, First Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev suffered clinical death.

Leaving the Central Hospital of the State Customs Committee on Thursday, the writer said that while he experienced temporary cessation of organs functioning, respiratory and cardiac arrest. "A few minutes of such a coma or clinical death turns a person into a 'vegetable'. Doctors pulled me out of that world," the writer reported on social network.

"There I have already had time to visit. Now I'm not afraid at all. He who dies once is not afraid to die the second time. But don't be in a hurry. Probably each of us has his own term.