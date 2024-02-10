  • contact.az Contact
  Sunday, 11 February 2024
Young man injured in Khojavand explosion

The news agency Turan
Young man injured in Khojavand explosion

At about 09:30 on Saturday, an explosion of ammunition occurred in the village of Chartar, Khojavend region.

According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, as a result of the explosion, a local resident Samir Fuzuli oglu Aleskerov, born in 1996, suffered an arm injury.The victim was hospitalized.

An investigation is underway into the fact.

