COP29 and the Ukrainian Peace Formula

In Ukraine, a brutal, bloody war caused by Russian aggression continues, claiming lives, destroying homes, demolishing infrastructure, and inflicting incalculable harm on the environment and surrounding natural ecosystems. Ukraine, more than anyone else in this world, strives for peace, as we bear the daily brutality of this Russian-Ukrainian war. We are at the forefront of the struggle for the right to life, freedom, and justice. Ukraine seeks a just peace that will lay a solid foundation for a stable future for Europe and the World, and the only way of achieving this is to implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula (the Ukrainian Peace Formula).

This peace formula, consisting of 10 key points which are crucial to global security, has garnered international support. This year, during the First Peace Summit in Switzerland, its fundamental principles were thoroughly discussed with representatives from over 100 countries and international organizations. The summit concluded with the adoption of a Joint Communique on the Foundations of Peace, affirming the importance, relevance, and indispensability of the Ukrainian initiative.

In his address at this year’s session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Zelensky stressed: "We must adhere to the UN Charter and ensure our right — Ukraine's right — to territorial integrity and sovereignty, just as we do for any other nation... We must prevent ecocide and stop the destruction of nature caused by war." One of the key points of the Peace Formula is Adherence to the UN Charter and the Restoration of Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity and World Order. This is an essential principle, as returning to the norms of international law ensures not only Ukraine's security but also the stability of the entire system of international relations. We are sincerely grateful to the Republic of Azerbaijan for its consistent and systemic support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for its humanitarian assistance at this critical time. Ukraine also welcomes the holding of COP29 in Baku. We wholeheartedly supported Azerbaijan’s bid to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) on behalf of Eastern European countries, recognizing the importance of this step for global efforts against climate and environmental challenges. We believe that COP29 in Baku will significantly contribute to addressing environmental and energy security issues, requiring the global engagement of national leaders. Ukraine shares the goal of environmental protection and energy security, which are also essential elements of the Peace Formula.

The first point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is Radiation and Nuclear Safety, and the third and eighth points address fundamental challenges to humanity, specifically Energy and Environmental Security. These issues are especially significant as global energy crises, Russia’s occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and environmental threats demand a unified response from the world community. These topics will soon be discussed at the annual COP29, which will begin its work on November 11 in Baku. Protecting the environment, minimizing climate risks, and ensuring energy security are tasks that unite the world, and we support Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing and conducting COP29 and wish success in implementing this important event.

Ukraine is committed to the fight for a secure future and actively collaborates with the global community to address global climate challenges, even in the time of war.

We are confident that only through joint efforts we can achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace, as well as preserve the world for future generations.

Yuriy Husyev

Ukranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan