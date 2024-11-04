As the U.S. awaits election day, voter divisions define a contentious race

With just hours to go before the United States’ November 5 election, the presidential race between incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump has reached its final, feverish peak. Across the nation, voters are preparing for what many consider one of the most polarized elections in recent history. The contest has unfolded against a backdrop of deeply rooted political, economic, and social issues, with each candidate presenting their vision for America’s future. Despite the contrasts, polls indicate a tight race, and analysts are cautiously optimistic about high voter turnout.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Trump currently holds a slight 2% lead over Harris among likely voters. This is within the margin of error, suggesting a potentially close result that could hinge on swing states such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia. However, analysts caution that polling has been volatile, with some data showing Harris closing in as undecided voters make their final choices.

“The electorate is incredibly divided, and both candidates have deeply loyal bases,” notes Toghrul Juvarly, an analyst with ASTNA. “While Trump’s ‘America First’ message resonates with those feeling disadvantaged by current economic policies, Harris has garnered support from voters prioritizing social equality and climate policy.”

The 2024 campaign season has been marked by sharp contrasts and at times harsh rhetoric. Trump’s campaign has emphasized economic concerns, criticizing what he calls Harris’s mismanagement of inflation and economic policy. Meanwhile, Harris has positioned herself as a defender of democratic values, advocating for expanded voting rights, gun reform, and climate policies aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

At rallies and town halls, voters on both sides express not only support but palpable anxiety about what the future may hold. “We are voting for America’s future,” says Lisa Davenport, a school teacher from Ohio supporting Harris. “I want a president who believes in science and supports public schools.” In contrast, small business owner Jim Anderson from Michigan cites Trump’s economic promises: “Trump has shown he knows how to run the country. We need someone who will protect American jobs.”

Polls show that economic stability tops voters’ priorities, with 46% of Americans citing inflation and job security as key concerns. Foreign policy, particularly the U.S. stance toward China and Russia, follows closely, with 38% of voters emphasizing the need for a strong international presence.

“Many voters are genuinely worried about the economy, but they also want a leader who is strong on the global stage,” Juvarly explains. “Trump’s hawkish stance on China has garnered some support from voters concerned about competition with Beijing, while Harris is seen as a proponent of diplomatic solutions that may appeal more to younger voters.”

For those prioritizing economic policy, Trump has positioned himself as a champion, promising tax breaks and deregulation aimed at spurring growth. However, Harris strongly appeals to voters who value social issues such as healthcare and education, viewing them as essential to long-term economic stability.

“Young voters and minorities lean heavily toward Harris, as her policies address issues they believe will shape the future,” says Jo Adetunji, editor at The Conversation UK. “But Trump has a strong pull among middle-aged voters in the Midwest and South who are more concerned with immediate economic returns.”

The stance of big business in this election cycle has been mixed. Traditionally conservative sectors, including energy and finance, have leaned toward Trump, who promises to ease corporate taxes and regulations. However, Harris has garnered significant support from Silicon Valley and green technology companies that stand to benefit from her administration’s renewable energy policies.

Nonetheless, some in the business community believe what may appear as silence from American executives is actually restraint. “They have to work with whoever is president, so they don’t want to appear hostile and incapable of collaboration,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale professor tracking senior executives’ political preferences. “But an undeniable historical fact is that no president has been less popular among the nation’s business leaders than Donald Trump.”

Trump’s strengths lie in his steadfast base and ability to position himself as a political outsider. However, his previous tenure, particularly the controversies surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic response and January 6, continues to polarize voters. Harris, in contrast, is perceived as steady and experienced, but critics argue she lacks the charisma and directness that many Trump supporters find appealing in their candidate.

“She knows how to rise to the occasion,” said Marc Short, who led the debate preparation for Republican Vice President Mike Pence against Harris in the fall of 2020. “She’s shown this in various settings. I wouldn’t underestimate her by any means.”

Julian Castro, a Democrat who ran for president against Harris in the 2020 primary, said Harris combines “knowledge, poise, and an ability to explain well,” which allowed her to stand out during crowded primary debates.

What’s at Stake?

This election is declared a critical moment for the U.S., with consequences far beyond the domestic sphere. It represents a choice between two vastly different visions for America’s role in the world. Harris seeks a multilateral, cooperative approach, particularly on climate policy and NATO commitments, while Trump advocates a more isolationist “America First” stance.

“When critics warn of Trump’s threat, the constant response is that democracy has already survived four years under Trump. In truth, democracy didn’t emerge unscathed from Trump’s first term,” writes senior correspondent Zack Beauchamp at Vox. “And perhaps more importantly, there’s ample reason to believe that a second Trump term would be much more dangerous than the first—starting with the degree of authoritarian readiness already embedded in him.”

Looking beyond November 5, America’s chosen path will likely depend on the strength of the winner’s mandate and the makeup of Congress. A Harris administration may steer the U.S. toward more progressive domestic reforms and attempt to restore alliances abroad, while a Trump presidency could mean a rollback of social policies combined with an aggressive stance on economic competition.

“The international community is watching closely,” says Juvarly. “Whatever the outcome, it will send a signal to the world about the leadership the U.S. plans to offer in the coming years.”

As the clock ticks toward election day, the future direction of the United States remains uncertain. For many Americans, this election represents more than just choosing a president—it embodies the hopes, anxieties, and divisions of a nation at a crossroads.