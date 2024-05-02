In a fervent keynote address at a rally in Tbilisi, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream Party, declared a significant pivot in Georgia’s domestic and foreign policies, signaling his continued influence over the nation’s governance. Ivanishvili’s speech underscored a confrontational stance towards the opposition and Western influence, which has ignited concerns about Georgia's democratic trajectory.

During the April 29 rally, Ivanishvili accused Western nations of seeking a violent regime change in Georgia and labeled the opposition and civil society as "agents of foreign countries" and a "party of war." He openly admitted that the controversial "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" draft law aims to stifle NGO activities, aligning with what critics have dubbed the "Russian bill on foreign agents."

This assertion came amidst escalating tensions in Tbilisi, where on April 20, Georgian police used gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters, indicating a hardening approach against dissent. Subsequently, on May 1, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze echoed Ivanishvili’s rhetoric, accusing opposition groups and NGOs of provoking unrest and vowing to push forward with the foreign agent law to "calm the country."

In a strategic move within the Parliament, the ruling party pushed the bill through a second reading with significant majority support, while the opposition’s attempts to challenge the proceedings led to the ejection of four of its members from the assembly. The bill's anticipated passage and subsequent expected presidential veto represent a procedural formality before its enactment.

The escalating political drama reflects a deeper crisis as Ivanishvili's administration appears increasingly isolated from Western partners. Discussions in political circles suggest a potential overture to Russian military support if the government feels significantly threatened, a move that would mark a dramatic shift in Georgia’s foreign policy orientation.

Political analyst Tengiz Ablotiya highlighted the polarization within Georgian society, noting that genuine support for the Georgian Dream might be as low as 10-15%, with the majority of its apparent base coerced into allegiance through threats of unemployment and political retribution. This coerced loyalty echoes past political dynamics under Mikhail Saakashvili, now a symbolic figurehead for the fragmented opposition.

As Europe and the United States grapple with diminishing influence over Georgian politics, the looming adoption of the foreign agents law threatens to further embolden government crackdowns on dissent and NGO activities, potentially driving Georgia towards autocracy.

The unfolding situation suggests that the streets of Tbilisi will remain a battleground for the soul of the nation, with no immediate resolution in sight. The clash of wills between a government leaning towards authoritarianism and a resilient civil opposition signals turbulent times ahead for Georgia.