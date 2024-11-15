Georgia Offers to Mediate Between Azerbaijan and Armenia

In a bid to alleviate longstanding regional tensions, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that his country is prepared to serve as a mediator in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, should the two neighbors express interest. Speaking in an interview with Georgia’s First Channel, Kobakhidze emphasized Georgia’s willingness to play an active role in facilitating dialogue between Baku and Yerevan.

“If there is interest in Georgia acting as a mediator or otherwise becoming more actively involved in the negotiation process, we always stand ready,” Kobakhidze stated. “This readiness remains in place now. If there is a corresponding desire, we are prepared to offer our assistance and support to both neighboring countries.”

Kobakhidze's proposal comes shortly after the ruling party's victory in the recent parliamentary elections, signaling continuity in Georgia’s diplomatic approach. The readiness to mediate is not new; successive Georgian governments have consistently expressed a willingness to serve as a neutral party in the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This latest offer, however, is the first since the re-election of the current administration, underscoring its intent to remain an active participant in regional diplomacy.

In June 2021, Tbilisi successfully facilitated initial steps toward normalization between Baku and Yerevan. Georgia hosted a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, a rare instance of direct talks held outside the immediate conflict zone. In October 2023, Tbilisi also hosted a landmark trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan — the first of its kind, aimed at addressing broader issues of regional stability and cooperation.

Despite these efforts, the path to mediation remains challenging. Official Baku has consistently expressed a preference for direct negotiations with Yerevan, without third-party involvement. Azerbaijan’s reluctance to accept mediators stems from its desire to resolve issues bilaterally, an approach it believes will yield more efficient and direct outcomes. However, Armenia has shown interest in third-party mediation in the past, particularly from countries or organizations perceived as neutral, like the European Union or Russia.

For Georgia, the offer to mediate is both a strategic move and a reflection of its longstanding diplomatic tradition. The country’s geographic position and historical ties to both Azerbaijan and Armenia provide it with a unique perspective, but also place it at the heart of a complex regional dynamic. Tbilisi's involvement in the normalization process has been welcomed by Western allies, who view Georgia as a stabilizing force in the South Caucasus.

Georgia's experience in mediation is not without precedent. The country has played a facilitating role in regional talks before, often acting as a neutral ground for discussions between conflicting parties. In June 2021, Tbilisi’s intervention helped secure a preliminary agreement, paving the way for the release of prisoners of war and de-escalating tensions along the border.

The October 2023 trilateral meeting of the three prime ministers was seen as a significant diplomatic achievement, signaling a willingness from all sides to explore dialogue despite unresolved issues. However, the broader context remains fraught with difficulty. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to grapple with the aftermath of their 2020 conflict, and unresolved disputes over border demarcation and the status of ethnic Armenian populations remain highly sensitive.

Georgia’s proposal comes at a critical juncture for the South Caucasus, as both Azerbaijan and Armenia face mounting international pressure to finalize a peace agreement. The European Union and the United States have urged the two nations to continue dialogue, with the hope of achieving a comprehensive settlement before the upcoming COP 29 summit.

While Baku's preference for direct negotiations may complicate Georgia's efforts, Tbilisi’s offer signals its desire to play a constructive role in shaping the future of the region. Whether this new proposal will gain traction remains uncertain, but it underscores Georgia's ambition to act as a bridge between its two neighbors, leveraging its diplomatic experience to foster stability and cooperation.

In the end, the success of any mediation efforts will hinge on the willingness of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to embrace third-party involvement and on Georgia’s ability to navigate the complex regional landscape with tact and neutrality.