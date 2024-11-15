"It is possible that state-provided medications are being diverted to pharmacies through illicit channels"

November 14 was World Diabetes Day. In Azerbaijan, it is intended that people suffering from diabetes receive free medications. According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, these free medications are prescribed on a special form approved by the Ministry of Health. However, complaints persist about ongoing issues with the distribution of these free medications.

Maryam Mammadova (name changed for privacy), a resident of Baku, told Azadliq Radio that every year there are problems in distributing free medications: "This issue has been going on for years. Long queues form. Then it turns out that the medication isn’t available. I am left dependent on the medication."

According to her, while doctors say there are no medications, the same drugs are readily available for purchase at pharmacies: "I am a pensioner; I can’t afford to constantly buy these medications from pharmacies."

There are also complaints about the quality of the medications. Some claim that they have to import diabetes medications from abroad, which incurs additional costs.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 30,500 new cases of diabetes were registered in the country in 2023. By the end of 2023, a total of 385,179 diabetes patients were registered in medical institutions, with 35,765 of them dependent on insulin.

Projections by the International Diabetes Federation suggest that the number of such patients may increase in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

In terms of funding, 58.3 million manat has been allocated for diabetes-related measures in 2024.

The Ministry of Health told "Turan" that 99 types of medications are distributed free of charge in Azerbaijan: "Necessary medications for patients with diabetes, cancer, and chronic kidney failure are provided free of charge by the state."

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (TABIB) reported that, based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the monthly maximum insulin dose for diabetes patients is 1,200 units, and the total number of tablets is limited to 60 per month.

It was added that at the end of each month, based on the demand submitted by medical institutions under TABIB, diabetes medications are distributed across the country in stages from the beginning of the next month: "Medication supply is managed on a rotation basis, depending on demand."

However, Aydin Aliyev, one of the founders of the "Azerbaijani Doctors" Public Union, also told Azadliq Radio that there is both a shortage of medications for diabetes patients in the country and concerns about the quality of these drugs: "Insulin imported from other countries regulates blood sugar levels better than the insulin distributed here. The reasons for this must be investigated."

The doctor noted that the test strips needed for glucometers to measure blood sugar levels are also provided in very limited quantities: "With such small amounts, patients can only check their sugar levels a few times a month, whereas they should have the opportunity to measure it daily."

According to Aliyev, both insufficient funding and a lack of transparency may contribute to these problems: "I hear the same thing often: in the same district, patients are told that there are no medications for diabetes, yet the same medications are sold in pharmacies next to the hospital. Patients link this issue to the possibility that state-provided medications are being diverted to pharmacies through illicit channels. This matter requires serious investigation."

He emphasized that the number of diabetes patients is increasing worldwide, but the growth is more rapid in Azerbaijan: "This is because the situation regarding nutritional hygiene here is not satisfactory. There is not enough proper public education on this matter."

Doctor of Medical Sciences Adil Geybulla pointed to another issue: "Complications from diabetes are not covered by mandatory health insurance. These patients face severe problems. Such complications require long-term treatment and significant expenses. Therefore, they should be included in the mandatory health insurance package."

In his view, there needs to be serious preventive work and effective measures in place, with appropriate funding to support these efforts.