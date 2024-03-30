    • flag_AZ
A Journey Through Azerbaijani Dialects: Unveiling Linguistic Treasures

In the rich tapestry of linguistic diversity, the dialects of Azerbaijan stand as a testament to the intricate web of cultural heritage and historical evolution. Recently, a milestone in the study of Azerbaijani dialectology was achieved with the publication of the "Dialectological Dictionary from Georgia to Azerbaijan." This comprehensive tome, meticulously crafted by a team of esteemed scholars, sheds light on previously overlooked linguistic nuances, enriching our understanding of Azerbaijani language and culture.

At its core, the dictionary is a labor of love, capturing the essence of dialectical variations across regions spanning from Georgia to Azerbaijan. For the first time, dialect words from the Kazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Gadabay, Shamkir regions, Ganja city, and the Borchali region in southeastern Georgia have been systematically studied and documented. Encyclopedic insights into these regions provide a contextual backdrop, offering readers a holistic view of the linguistic landscape.

What distinguishes this dictionary is its meticulous attention to detail. With over 6,000 dialect words meticulously cataloged, including more than 1,000 newly compiled entries, the dictionary serves as a treasure trove for scholars and enthusiasts alike. Drawing from both existing sources and original fieldwork, the authors not only unearth previously undiscovered words but also rectify inaccuracies and omissions in prior lexicons.

One of the distinguishing features of the dictionary is its accessibility. Written in Azerbaijani script and elucidated in Turkish, the explanations ensure clarity and comprehension for a wider audience. Sample sentences accompanying each entry further enhance understanding, providing a glimpse into the practical usage and contextual nuances of the dialectical lexicon.

Moreover, the inclusion of regional folklore adds depth to the narrative, offering a window into the cultural fabric intertwined with linguistic expression. These folklore examples, presented in accordance with the dialectal pronunciation, serve as living artifacts, preserving oral traditions for future generations.

Beyond its linguistic significance, the dictionary holds broader implications for historical and ethnographic studies. By delving into the historical lexicon and ethnography of the Azerbaijani people, it becomes a valuable resource for scholars exploring the intricate tapestry of Azerbaijani heritage.

The esteemed team behind this monumental endeavor comprises scholars and experts dedicated to advancing the study of Azerbaijani language and culture. Led by Afina Mammadli-Barmanbay and Vasif Sadigli, with editorial guidance from Gazanfar Kazimov and Shuraddin Mammadli, the project benefitted from the insights of esteemed academics such as Anas Kifayat Imamguliyeva, Sima Jafarova, Ayvaz Morkoch, and Ilkin Gulusoy.

The significance of this publication extends beyond academic circles, as it represents a testament to the enduring vitality of Azerbaijani culture. Supported by the Fund for Support to the Azerbaijani Diaspora and published by the prestigious "DBY Publications" in Istanbul, it underscores the collaborative efforts aimed at preserving and celebrating linguistic diversity.

In essence, the "Dialectological Dictionary from Georgia to Azerbaijan" transcends its role as a mere reference tool; it stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of Azerbaijani linguistic heritage. Through meticulous scholarship and unwavering dedication, it paves the way for future explorations into the multifaceted realms of Azerbaijani dialectology, ensuring that these linguistic treasures endure for generations to come.

