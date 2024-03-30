Another human burial site has been discovered in Khojaly

Human remains were found in the city of Khojaly during excavations carried out as part of the restoration work on March 28. Fragments of bones and human remains were found in the town of Galaderesi in the city of Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

With the participation of employees of the Prosecutor General's Office, the "Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy" of the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, an inspection of the scene was carried out, the discovered bone fragments were excavated for the purpose of examination and laboratory studies, and other necessary procedural actions were performed.