In July 2021, unknown people in Russia painted graffiti on new wagons intended for the Bakmetropoliten.
Three foreigners detained for graffiti painting in Baku metro
Three foreign citizens were detained for illegally entering the depot of the Baku metro and causing material damage. According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and France who are in Azerbaijan as tourists secretly entered the depot of the Baku metro and painted graffiti on several wagons, intentionally causing damage to property.
These persons were identified and detained by the police. During the investigation, the damage was estimated at 4,850 manats. According to the legislation, these persons will be brought to court for damage to state property.
The actions of tourists are qualified within the framework of civil law, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the same time, it was noted that "the graffiti did not have any written content, the wagons were simply painted."
