Journalist Shamo Eminov cut his hand in jail

On March 29, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of “Channel-13” Internet television journalist Shamo Eminov for an extension of the pre-trial detention period for two months, his lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. According to him, during the court session, the defense pointed out the absence of material and procedural grounds for detaining the journalist.

In addition, he has serious health problems, has been experiencing severe kidney pain lately, and recently had a stomach bleed. However, the court, not considering the arguments of the defense, dismissed the complaint. In turn, the journalist's relatives reported that the other day Eminov attempted suicide.

So, he was summoned to the authorities of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, where he was subjected to insults and threats. After that, Eminov rubbed his hands with a piece of glass. Currently, he is placed in the infirmary of the isolation ward.

In turn, the press service of the Turan Penitentiary Service said that "the allegations about Shamo Eminov are absolutely unfounded, his rights to personal safety, medical care, and other rights and freedoms provided for by law are fully ensured."

* Freelance journalist Shamo Eminov, who collaborates with “Channel-13,” was detained on December 22, 2023. The court arrested him for three months on charges of "smuggling foreign currency by prior agreement of a group of persons" (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan).

Earlier, on November 27, 2023, the head of “Channel-13,” Aziz Orujev, was arrested on the same charge. Human rights activists recognized both journalists as political prisoners.