The weather on Sunday

On March 31, the weather in the capital will be changeable, rain is possible in the morning and evening on Absheron. The northwest wind will weaken by noon. The air temperature at night is +5+7, dn5m will be +15+17 degrees.

There will also be intense rains with thunderstorms in some parts of the country, and snow in the highlands. Fog in the morning and evening, the wind is easterly.

The air temperature at night in the lowlands will be +5+10, during the day +16+21 degrees. In the mountains, there is 0- 5 frost at night, 0+5 degrees in the afternoon.