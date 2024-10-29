An Azerbaijani Carpet Artist Opens a Solo Exhibition in Istanbul
The solo exhibition by Azerbaijani carpet artist Elnara Rasulova has opened in Istanbul. The exhibition, held in one of the city's historical locations, showcases Rasulova's collection, featuring approximately 50 carpets, including 17 of her own works. Among the pieces in the collection, one dates back to the 17th century. Speaking at the exhibition's opening, Kamala Jabbarova, the head of the Hari Bulbul Vision Theater Association, discussed the efforts made to present the exhibition to Turkish art enthusiasts. She also mentioned future plans to introduce Azerbaijani culture in Turkey through various projects. Kamala Jabbarova stated, "I see this work as a destiny-driven responsibility. Therefore, we will expand our activities in collaboration with the cultural center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara."
Following her remarks at the opening of her solo exhibition, titled "We Are Strong Together," carpet artist Elnara Rasulova told Turan News Agency: "I am very pleased to have my solo exhibition open in one of the world's largest metropolises. The venue chosen for this exhibition harmonizes with the spirit of both my works and the carpets in my collection, encouraging art lovers to engage deeply with each piece. I must emphasize that my works are the result of teamwork. When I bring the projects from my mind and heart onto paper as sketches, the dimensions of my works are also defined. I feel it is my duty to express my gratitude to everyone who collaborated with me at this opening of my first solo exhibition in Turkey. I am confident this exhibition opens new horizons in my creative journey. Everyone can be assured that I intend to display my future works in the world's most prestigious galleries, auction houses, and museums."
At the opening of Elnara Rasulova’s exhibition in Istanbul, Parviz Mammadzade, chairman of the Federation of Azerbaijani Diasporas in Turkey, announced that the works will also be exhibited in several other cities in Turkey, with the next exhibition planned for Adana.
Culture
-
Founded in 2020, the Ritual Theater and Creative Laboratory is the brainchild of director and educator Ainur Zarrintac, who envisioned a theater without fixed walls, a platform that could roam across cities and towns, offering audiences transformative performances wherever they may be. This ambitious concept, originally known as the Ritual Mobile Theater Laboratory, has spent the past four years as a nomadic troupe, bringing its unique form of socially engaged theater to diverse communities across Azerbaijan.
-
- 29 October 2024, 00:06
The pursuit of understanding Azerbaijan’s history is an ongoing journey, increasingly woven into modern literature, culture, and national pride. A recent contribution to this endeavor is Yusif Aghayev’s new book, “The Art of War in the 11th-13th Centuries in the Works of Great Azerbaijani Poet Nizami Ganjavi,” presented at the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan. This event marked a dual triumph in Azerbaijan’s cultural and academic circles, linking medieval military history with the famous works of Nizami Ganjavi, a poet whose legacy has long enriched the nation’s identity.
-
- 27 October 2024, 18:27
In an era where climate change resonates as one of the most pressing global challenges, the issue has found a poignant, visually compelling voice in Latvia's animated film Flow.
-
- 25 October 2024, 11:09
In recent years, women’s presence in Azerbaijani literature has sparked conversations about equality in the arts, especially as new female writers and poets struggle to make their voices heard. Reflecting this struggle, “Salaam Cinema Cultural and Art Sanctuary” recently held an open-mic event under the banner “Time for Women on the Literary Stage.”
Leave a review