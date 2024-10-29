An Azerbaijani Carpet Artist Opens a Solo Exhibition in Istanbul

The solo exhibition by Azerbaijani carpet artist Elnara Rasulova has opened in Istanbul. The exhibition, held in one of the city's historical locations, showcases Rasulova's collection, featuring approximately 50 carpets, including 17 of her own works. Among the pieces in the collection, one dates back to the 17th century. Speaking at the exhibition's opening, Kamala Jabbarova, the head of the Hari Bulbul Vision Theater Association, discussed the efforts made to present the exhibition to Turkish art enthusiasts. She also mentioned future plans to introduce Azerbaijani culture in Turkey through various projects. Kamala Jabbarova stated, "I see this work as a destiny-driven responsibility. Therefore, we will expand our activities in collaboration with the cultural center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara."

Following her remarks at the opening of her solo exhibition, titled "We Are Strong Together," carpet artist Elnara Rasulova told Turan News Agency: "I am very pleased to have my solo exhibition open in one of the world's largest metropolises. The venue chosen for this exhibition harmonizes with the spirit of both my works and the carpets in my collection, encouraging art lovers to engage deeply with each piece. I must emphasize that my works are the result of teamwork. When I bring the projects from my mind and heart onto paper as sketches, the dimensions of my works are also defined. I feel it is my duty to express my gratitude to everyone who collaborated with me at this opening of my first solo exhibition in Turkey. I am confident this exhibition opens new horizons in my creative journey. Everyone can be assured that I intend to display my future works in the world's most prestigious galleries, auction houses, and museums."

At the opening of Elnara Rasulova’s exhibition in Istanbul, Parviz Mammadzade, chairman of the Federation of Azerbaijani Diasporas in Turkey, announced that the works will also be exhibited in several other cities in Turkey, with the next exhibition planned for Adana.