Azerbaijani President Congratulates Turkish Leader on Republic Day
Azerbaijani President Congratulates Turkish Leader on Republic Day
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the occasion of Turkey's Republic Day, expressing pride in Turkey’s achievements over the past century. In a formal message, Aliyev praised Turkey’s strength and influence on the global stage, noting its advancements in political, economic, and military spheres under Erdoğan's "visionary and wise leadership."
Aliyev emphasized the deep bond between the two nations, celebrating their "unshakeable brotherhood" and expressing optimism for a continued strategic alliance. He underlined that the "one nation, two states" principle remains central to their partnership, which Aliyev believes will further regional stability and prosperity.
Concluding his message, President Aliyev extended his best wishes for Erdoğan's health, happiness, and success in his leadership of Turkey, expressing hope for peace and continued progress for the Turkish people.
Politics
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:28
Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will lead his country to the UN climate conference COP29 to be held in Baku next month, 'The Times of Israel' reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 13:01
'Radio Liberty' president Stephen Capus has called for the release of journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:18
The United States on Tuesday condemned the reported execution of U.S. permanent resident and German-Iranian dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, calling the regime in Tehran 'brutal' and 'repressive', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 30 October 2024, 12:06
The Baku Court for Serious Crimes presided over by judge Shalala Hasanova sentenced Afghan citizen Fawzan Musa Khan, accused of planning a terrorist act in Azerbaijan, to 10 years of imprisonment on 29 October.
Leave a review