Azerbaijani President Congratulates Turkish Leader on Republic Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the occasion of Turkey's Republic Day, expressing pride in Turkey’s achievements over the past century. In a formal message, Aliyev praised Turkey’s strength and influence on the global stage, noting its advancements in political, economic, and military spheres under Erdoğan's "visionary and wise leadership."

Aliyev emphasized the deep bond between the two nations, celebrating their "unshakeable brotherhood" and expressing optimism for a continued strategic alliance. He underlined that the "one nation, two states" principle remains central to their partnership, which Aliyev believes will further regional stability and prosperity.

Concluding his message, President Aliyev extended his best wishes for Erdoğan's health, happiness, and success in his leadership of Turkey, expressing hope for peace and continued progress for the Turkish people.