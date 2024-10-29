Weather on October 30

Changeable weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula; rain is possible in some areas in the evening and fog in the morning and evening. Northwest wind will change to the southeast.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +7 to +11 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be between +15 and +19 degrees. Humidity will be 80-90% at night and 65-75% during the day.

In the regions, rain is expected only in the eastern part of the country, with fog in some places, and eastern wind.

In lowland areas, nighttime temperatures will be +4 to +9 degrees, and during the day, they will reach +15 to +20 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be -1 to -6 degrees (frost), and daytime temperatures between +5 and +10 degrees.