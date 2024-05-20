Exhibition dedicated to the railways of the Czech Republic
Exhibition dedicated to the railways of the Czech Republic
On May 20, a photo exhibition "The History of Czech Railways", organized by the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan, opened at the Azerbaijan Railway Museum. The author of the works, professional photographer and art curator Aydin Sadikhov, presented photographs taken at the Luine-u-Rakovnik Railway Museum of the Czech Republic. The photo project provides an opportunity to get acquainted with the interesting history of the development of the Czech railway system.
The exhibition also features badges dedicated to various events in the history of Czech Railways. The exhibition will be open until June 1.
Address: near the metro station on May 28, Jafar Jabbarli Square, the building of the former Sabunchi station.
Culture
-
- 8 May 2024, 11:53
In the glittering chaos of the Eurovision Song Contest, the simplicity and melodicism of Azerbaijani duo Fahree and Ilkin Dovlatov stood out — not for capturing the audience’s favor, but for their conspicuous divergence from the prevailing Eurovision style. Their performance on the night of May 8 did not secure a spot in the finals, echoing last year’s outcome with the TuralTuranX brothers. Both years, Azerbaijani representatives performed twelfth and showcased a reserved stage presence, markedly distinct from the flamboyant displays often celebrated at Eurovision.
-
In a vibrant conversation with Turan Agency, Turkish artist Suzan Murat, known for her distinctive approach to textile art, shares her passion and vision for her craft. Unlike many contemporaries who favor traditional painting, Murat has turned to needle and thread to express her artistic ideas, transforming fabric into canvases vibrant with life and color.
-
- 26 April 2024, 13:10
The silver screen is often a canvas upon which the intricacies of human emotion and societal challenges are painted with bold strokes. Such is the case with "Icheri Sheher," the psychological drama directed by Ilgar Safat.
-
- 25 April 2024, 22:43
In the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary art, exhibitions often serve as a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and human experience.
Leave a review