Exhibition dedicated to the railways of the Czech Republic

On May 20, a photo exhibition "The History of Czech Railways", organized by the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan, opened at the Azerbaijan Railway Museum. The author of the works, professional photographer and art curator Aydin Sadikhov, presented photographs taken at the Luine-u-Rakovnik Railway Museum of the Czech Republic. The photo project provides an opportunity to get acquainted with the interesting history of the development of the Czech railway system.

The exhibition also features badges dedicated to various events in the history of Czech Railways. The exhibition will be open until June 1.

Address: near the metro station on May 28, Jafar Jabbarli Square, the building of the former Sabunchi station.