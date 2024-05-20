Rescuers found the body of the deceased Iranian president (updated)

Rescue efforts have been completed at the site of the helicopter crash of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

As local media reported, the body of Raisi and those accompanying him were found and taken from the scene of the disaster.

The funeral of the 9 people who were in the helicopter that crashed in the mountains is scheduled to take place on May 21.

* * *

2024-05-20 10:28

President of İran Raisi dies in helicopter crash

Tehran, IRNA – Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, has been martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in Varzaqan region in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest of the country.

Raisi’s helicopter, along with two more copters, was en route to Tabriz City on Sunday after he inaugurated Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border with the Azerbaijan Republic earlier in the day.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati, and Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s guard team were on board the crashed aircraft as well. Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, the Supreme Leader’s representative in the province also accompanied them.

Local officials present at the crash site have confirmed the martyrdom of Raisi and his accompanying team.

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was born in the holy city of Mashhad. He was elected president in 2021. Before that, he served as the judiciary chief, the general prosecutor and the vice-chairman of the Assembly of Experts. Raisi was also a member of the Expediency Council.

In September 2023, on the occasion of Government Week in Iran, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the Raisi administration’s performance in various sectors including economy and foreign policy.

* * *

2024-05-20 07:56

Turkish UAV Detects Possible Crash Site of Iranian President's Helicopter

In a significant development early Wednesday morning, the Turkish Akinci UAV identified a hotspot believed to be the crash site of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, as reported by Irna at 03:50 local time.

The Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle, known for its advanced surveillance capabilities, detected the hotspot and promptly relayed the pertinent information to authorities in Iran. This discovery comes amidst heightened tensions and concerns regarding the fate of the Iranian President and his entourage following the reported helicopter crash.

At 04:58 hours, Irna, the official news agency of Iran, issued a report indicating that the Red Crescent National Emergency Headquarters had officially declared the dispatch of rescue teams to two identified hotspots believed to be associated with the helicopter crash.

The Red Crescent rescue teams, equipped with specialized training and resources, swiftly mobilized to the designated locations, aiming to provide immediate assistance and support in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.