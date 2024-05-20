Traffic Reorganized in Baku as Javanshir Bridge Demolition Commences

As demolition work on the Javanshir Bridge kicks off, motorists and commuters in Baku are bracing for changes in traffic patterns starting today.

According to a temporary scheme put in place, the movement of bus routes No. E1 and 125 will be diverted along alternative streets to mitigate disruptions caused by the bridge repairs.

"Express bus No. E1 will maintain its regular route, traversing May 28 and Pushkin streets, while bus No. 125 will be rerouted via Rashid Behbudov, Suleyman Rahimov streets, and Azadlig Avenue," a spokesperson for the transportation authority stated.

The temporary measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow amidst the ongoing demolition work on the Javanshir Bridge. Additionally, to facilitate unhindered movement along alternative routes, certain parking spaces on May 28, Nizami, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Kovkab Safaraliyeva, Sabit Orujov, Yeryomenko, and Firuz Gambarov streets have been temporarily suspended.

The authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to traffic regulations during this period of transition. The reorganization of traffic is expected to remain in effect until the completion of the works.