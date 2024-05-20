    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Traffic Reorganized in Baku as Javanshir Bridge Demolition Commences
Traffic Reorganized in Baku as Javanshir Bridge Demolition Commences

Traffic Reorganized in Baku as Javanshir Bridge Demolition Commences

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Traffic Reorganized in Baku as Javanshir Bridge Demolition Commences

As demolition  work on the Javanshir Bridge kicks off, motorists and commuters in Baku are bracing for changes in traffic patterns starting today.

According to a temporary scheme put in place, the movement of bus routes No. E1 and 125 will be diverted along alternative streets to mitigate disruptions caused by the bridge repairs.

"Express bus No. E1 will maintain its regular route, traversing May 28 and Pushkin streets, while bus No. 125 will be rerouted via Rashid Behbudov, Suleyman Rahimov streets, and Azadlig Avenue," a spokesperson for the transportation authority stated.

The temporary measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow amidst the ongoing demolition  work on the Javanshir Bridge. Additionally, to facilitate unhindered movement along alternative routes, certain parking spaces on May 28, Nizami, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Kovkab Safaraliyeva, Sabit Orujov, Yeryomenko, and Firuz Gambarov streets have been temporarily suspended.

The authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to traffic regulations during this period of transition. The reorganization of traffic is expected to remain in effect until the completion of the  works.

 

Leave a review

Social

  • Report Reveals Decline in Domestic Violence Complaints in 2023, Yet Concerns Persist Social
    • 20 May 2024, 16:02

    Report Reveals Decline in Domestic Violence Complaints in 2023, Yet Concerns Persist

    The State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's of Azerbaijan Issues has released its annual report for the year 2023, shedding light on the state of domestic violence within the nation. While the report indicates a slight decrease in the number of reported cases compared to the previous year, concerns persist regarding the prevalence and impact of such incidents.

    Read more
  • The first person on a helicopter bought during the time of the Shah of Iran... Social
    • 20 May 2024, 14:44

    The first person on a helicopter bought during the time of the Shah of Iran...

    In a devastating turn of events, Iran is grappling with the sudden loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several high-ranking officials following a helicopter crash on May 19. The crash, initially attributed to unfavorable weather conditions, has sent shockwaves through the nation and raised questions about the safety and maintenance of Iran's aging aviation fleet.

    Read more
  • Weather on Tuesday Social
    • 20 May 2024, 13:08

    Weather on Tuesday

    On May 21, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Light fog in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western, air temperature in the afternoon will rise to +19+24.

    Read more
  • Raids have begun to clarify the new "Requirements" for taxis Social
    • 19 May 2024, 08:46

    Raids have begun to clarify the new "Requirements" for taxis

    In a bid to modernize and regulate the taxi industry in Baku, mobile patrols of the state traffic police have launched a series of raids aimed at ensuring that taxi drivers comply with newly established requirements. These patrols, conducted in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), have also extended to the neighboring city of Sumgayit, according to the Baku City State Traffic Police Department.

    Read more

İran Prezidentinin də həlak olduğu helikopter qəzasına görə məsuliyyəti kim daşıyır? – Sədrəddin Soltan Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line