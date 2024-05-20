The prosecutor of the city of Khankendi has been appointed

Rashadat Orujev was appointed head of the newly created Khankendi city Prosecutor's Office. The corresponding order was signed by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev. According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Orujev joined the prosecutor's office in 2012, worked in the prosecutor's offices of Mingachevir, Tovuz and Baku.

From 2019 until his current appointment, he held the position of Deputy Prosecutor of the Yasamal district of Baku.