Avropa Şurasının tutduğu mövqe haqlıdır? – Əhməd Əlili saat 20:00-da Çətin sualda
Avropa Şurası Parlament Assambleyasında Azərbaycan gündəmdədir. AŞPA-da Azərbaycanın səlahiyyətlərinin məhdudlaşdırılması haqqında təşəbbüs irəli sürülüb. Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyətinin səlahiyyətləri müzakirə mövzusudur.
Bəzi ekspertlər düşünür ki, bütün bunlar Azərbaycan Rusiya yaxınlaşmasına görə baş verir. Daha bir versiya isə ondan ibarətdir ki, AŞPA-nın addımları Qarabağ məsələsinə görədir.
Siyasi analitik Əhməd Əlili Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
Difficult question
-
- 24 January 2024, 17:04
Avropa Şurası Parlament Assambleyasının Monitorinq Komitəsi plenar iclasda Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyətinin səlahiyyətlərini təsdiq etməməyi tövsiyə edib. Monitorinq Komitəsi hesab edib ki, Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyətinin səlahiyyətləri ən az bir il təsdiq edilməməlidir.
-
- 22 January 2024, 16:59
Azerbaijan finds itself grappling with challenges in social welfare, as revealed by the latest annual report from the Social Progress Index. Ranking 99th out of 170 countries with a score of 62.67 points, the country faces critical issues in non-economic aspects of social development, prompting a closer examination of underlying factors.
-
- 19 January 2024, 14:11
As Azerbaijan gears up for early presidential elections on February 7, an evident frostiness pervades its relations with the West, particularly with France and the European Union. Tensions escalated as the French Senate passed a resolution urging sanctions against Azerbaijan, prompting a swift response from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, which appealed to the government to take action. The recent espionage episode involving France further compounds the strained diplomatic atmosphere.
-
- 18 January 2024, 21:09
In a move fraught with diplomatic implications, the French Senate has passed a resolution demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan, reigniting tensions stemming from the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution not only expresses support for the territorial integrity of Armenia but also condemns Azerbaijan's military operations in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023.
Leave a review