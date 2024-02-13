Can tensions increase on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border?
Recent skirmishes near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have reignited concerns over regional stability, prompting speculation and analysis from political commentators. The exchange of fire resulted in casualties on both sides, with the Armenian Defense Ministry reporting the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to others. In response to perceived provocations, Azerbaijan initiated a retaliatory operation, destroying an Armenian combat post allegedly responsible for shelling Azerbaijani positions.
After these incidents, political commentator Elhan Shahinoglu, in an interview with the Difficult Question program, offers insights into potential motives and actors involved in the escalating tensions. Shahinoglu outlines three possible scenarios: an internal Armenian affair, foreign intervention to disrupt peace efforts, or a calculated move by the Armenian authorities to reclaim lost territories. While dismissing the latter as improbable, Shahinoglu suggests the involvement of external forces, citing connections between the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union and Russia.
Shahinoglu points to previous remarks by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding a purported "5th column" within the Armenian Armed Forces, hinting at Russian influence. Given the historical ties between Armenia and Russia, particularly within military circles, Shahinoglu speculates on a potential Russian agenda to exacerbate regional tensions. He underscores the likelihood of Russia seeking to assert its influence over both Azerbaijan and Armenia while undermining Pashinyan's leadership.
The expert's analysis emphasizes the need for decisive action by Pashinyan to counter perceived Russian interference and internal threats. Shahinoglu calls for stringent measures against groups like Yerkrapah, positioning them as potential proxies for Russian interests. By addressing internal vulnerabilities and asserting sovereignty, Shahinoglu suggests Pashinyan can mitigate external pressures and safeguard Armenia's interests.
-
- Politics
- 13 February 2024 22:22
-
Difficult question
-
- 14 February 2024, 22:05
The recent horrific events in the Khatai district of Baku have sent shockwaves through Azerbaijani society, sparking widespread discussions about mental health, treatment options, and the tragic consequences of untreated illnesses. The murder of five family members by Ahmed Akhmedov has reignited the debate on the adequacy of mental health care in the country.
-
- 12 February 2024, 23:19
In a recent interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev hinted at the dawn of a new era, suggesting a departure from historical successes to chart new aspirations for Azerbaijan's future. President Aliyev underscored that this transformative phase commenced post-September 20, advocating for fresh objectives to match this shift. He cautioned against dwelling on past glories, emphasizing the imperative of setting novel goals tailored to contemporary realities.
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:56
The recently concluded presidential elections in Azerbaijan, held on February 7, have drawn scrutiny from international observers, with preliminary reports indicating significant shortcomings in the electoral process. The Joint Observation Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has highlighted concerns over the lack of genuine competition and restricted conditions leading up to the elections.
-
- 8 February 2024, 20:23
The dust has settled after Azerbaijan's early presidential elections on February 7, with Ilham Aliyev clinching victory, securing his fifth term in office over the next seven years. The swift announcement of these elections, catching the opposition off guard, virtually assured Aliyev's triumph, leaving little room for doubt among observers.
