Wild crime: a young man killed five members of his family

On February 13, in the afternoon, a crime unprecedented in its savagery occurred in the Khatai district of Baku. 24-year-old Akhmed Akhmedov killed his father, mother, and younger brother with an ax during a family quarrel.

Before that, at another address, he also killed his younger sister and her daughter.

As a result of the measures taken, Akhmedov was detained. The motives for this crime are still unclear. According to some sources, Akhmed Akhmedov is mentally ill.

An investigation is underway.