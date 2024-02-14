'Use Of Force Undermines Negotiations': U.S. Concerned By Deadly Military Clashes Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The United States on Tuesday expressed its concern by the reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during a daily briefing.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table," Miller said.

The spokesperson went on to add, "Any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed. As the secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations"

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday traded accusations over a deadly border skirmish which has escalated tensions between the two countries.