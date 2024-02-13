European Union for distancing of forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Borrell
On Tuesday in Brussels, at a meeting between the head of the EU External Relations and Security Service Josep Borrell and the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ararat Mirzoyan, the situation in the region and the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were discussed.
As stated in Borrell's press release, the latest incident at the border was reviewed.
«We discussed the regional situation and the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, unhappily including the latest incidents at the border. The Armenian shooting of the Azerbaijani soldier yesterday was deplorable. But Azerbaijan’s response today seems to be disproportionate, ignoring the announcement by the Armenian Minister of Defence that this incident will be fully investigated.
This yet again illustrates the urgent need for the distancing of forces, which is something that the European Union has been advocating for a long time.
Today, I have to reiterate the European Union’s full commitment to supporting a sustainable and lasting peace based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity», - Borrell said.
“Our mission in Armenia, the EU Mission to Armenia (EUMA), has recently been strengthened with more staff and will continue to contribute to efforts to normalize relations,” Borrell continued.
He noted that the European Commission has allocated 5.5 million euros in assistance to the Armenians of Karabakh.
“In the coming months we will build our dialogue on foreign and security policy,” Borrell concluded.
- 14 February 2024, 14:15
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
- 14 February 2024, 13:49
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
- 14 February 2024, 13:04
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
- 14 February 2024, 13:02
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
