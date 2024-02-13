Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to show restraint

Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint in connection with the current aggravation of the situation and hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty will continue, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in connection with the shootout on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which caused the death of 4 Armenian soldiers.

"Of course, this is disturbing news coming from the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both sides call for restraint, to avoid in every possible way any actions that the other side may consider provocative," Peskov was quoted by TASS as saying.

Such incidents do not contribute to the preparation of a peace treaty and its signing, he said.