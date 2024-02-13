Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to show restraint

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint in connection with the current aggravation of the situation and hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty will continue, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in connection with the shootout on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which caused  the death of 4 Armenian soldiers.

"Of course, this is disturbing news coming from the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both sides call for restraint, to avoid in every possible way any actions that the other side may consider provocative," Peskov was quoted by TASS as saying.

Such incidents do not contribute to the preparation of a peace treaty and its signing, he said.

  • Saakashvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev from prison Politics
    • 14 February 2024, 14:15

    Saakashvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev from prison

    Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan.  The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan welcomes Armenia's willingness to cooperate in search for missing persons Politics
    • 14 February 2024, 13:49

    Azerbaijan welcomes Armenia's willingness to cooperate in search for missing persons

    The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.

    Read more
  • Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony Politics
    • 14 February 2024, 13:04

    Ilham Aliyev sworn in at inauguration ceremony

    President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.

    Read more
  • Gubad Ibadoglu needs in-patient examination and treatment Politics
    • 14 February 2024, 13:02

    Gubad Ibadoglu needs in-patient examination and treatment

    Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February.  This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.

    Read more

