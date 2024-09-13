Ilgar Mamedov Resigns. Who Will Become the Chairman of the REAL Party?

Ilgar Mamedov, the chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has resigned from his position as party leader. He announced this on his Facebook page.

Ilgar Mamedov stated that the Central Election Commission (CEC) rejected his complaint regarding the annulment of district election results, disregarding the main arguments and evidence he presented:

"As a result, as I promised in 2023, I have stepped down from the position of chairman of the REAL party. After the Constitutional Court's decision following the elections, the Political Committee (PK) will elect a new leader. In anticipation of this, there will also be a final video message."

Ilgar Mamedov participated in the extraordinary parliamentary elections held on September 1 in Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district No. 22. The winner in this district was declared Asim Mollazade, the chairman of the Democratic Reform Party.

The CEC reviewed Ilgar Mamedov's complaint and declared the results in three polling stations invalid.

Ilgar Mamedov has been the chairman of the Republican Alternative Movement since 2010.

This was discussed in the program "Difficult Question," hosted by Kyamran Mahmudov, where Natig Jafarli, a member of the REAL party's PK, spoke about it.

Natig Jafarli reminded that he initially opposed Ilgar Mamedov's decision to resign as party chairman in case of an election loss, arguing that Azerbaijan is not a European country where normal elections are held and the party leader resigns when defeated. However, he noted that the chairman of REAL is elected by the PK, which is the party's highest body elected at congresses. Since the PK chairman is chosen from its members, by stepping down as party chairman, Ilgar Mamedov retains his membership in the PK and will continue to participate in its activities until the next congress.

Jafarli also pointed out that Ilgar Mamedov's move has caused a certain resonance in society and that this precedent might become an example for others to follow.

The politician remains optimistic about REAL's future, as the party is represented in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and its PK, consisting of eight members, includes competent and well-prepared individuals, each deserving to lead the party.

Jafarli admitted that the party had hoped that after achieving victory over Armenia, the authorities would conduct elections that at least remotely resemble fair elections, which would allow them to win not just one, but at least three to four parliamentary mandates. However, these hopes were not realized, and what was expected to happen occurred.

Explaining his party's participation in the simulated election process, the official made it clear that there is no other way for legal political struggle besides participating in elections. He emphasized that one of the serious reasons for the failure of opposition parties is that citizens do not go to vote because they "do not believe in elections."

"A 75% voter turnout in elections deprives the authorities of the opportunity to falsify them," Jafarli is convinced.