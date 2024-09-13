  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy220 C
  • Saturday, 14 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(42 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Ceyhun Bayramov has texplaned to Serdar Kılıç why Baku does not want to make peace with Yerevan
Ceyhun Bayramov has texplaned to Serdar Kılıç why Baku does not want to make peace with Yerevan
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ceyhun Bayramov has texplaned to Serdar Kılıç why Baku does not want to make peace with Yerevan

On Friday, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch.

The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, negotiations between Ankara and Yerevan on normalisation of relations, regional and international security issues.

Bayramov stated about obstacles to the peace process, including "claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, steps of third states contributing to the militarisation of Armenia"," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
 

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line