Ceyhun Bayramov has texplaned to Serdar Kılıç why Baku does not want to make peace with Yerevan
On Friday, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch.
The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, negotiations between Ankara and Yerevan on normalisation of relations, regional and international security issues.
Bayramov stated about obstacles to the peace process, including "claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, steps of third states contributing to the militarisation of Armenia"," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
- 14 September 2024, 10:15
The United States on Friday unveiled its latest findings suggesting that RT, formerly Russia Today, was fully integrated into Russia’s intelligence operations globally, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to accuse the Kremlin-backed outlet of "functioning like a de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus," and "meddling in the sovereign affairs of countries around the world," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 14 September 2024, 10:08
The United States said Friday it had welcomed recent progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including an agreement on a border delimitation regulation, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 13 September 2024, 19:27
On September 13, the testimony of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu was continued at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
At today’s meeting, the CEC reviewed the complaints filed by Wafa Nagi, a candidate for the 70th Neftchala electoral district and a public activist. She requested that the results of the vote at 23 polling stations be declared invalid due to serious violations and fraud. Wafa Nagi submitted 86 video recordings and photos of 49 protocols.
