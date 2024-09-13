Ceyhun Bayramov has texplaned to Serdar Kılıç why Baku does not want to make peace with Yerevan

On Friday, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch.

The meeting discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, negotiations between Ankara and Yerevan on normalisation of relations, regional and international security issues.

Bayramov stated about obstacles to the peace process, including "claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, steps of third states contributing to the militarisation of Armenia"," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

