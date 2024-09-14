Azerbaijan-Armenia: U.S. 'Welcomes' Recent Progress, Including Border Delimitation Agreement

The United States said Friday it had welcomed recent progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including an agreement on a border delimitation regulation, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his feedback during a call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week, in which the top U.S. diplomat also "reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," according to the State Department readout.

The call took place on September 12. It wasn't immediately clear whether Blinken had also initiated any call with Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev. The two last spoke on June 20th, during which Blinken had underscored the significance of concluding an agreement 'without delay'.

According to State Department Spokesperson Matthew Millen, Blinken and Pashinyan in their latest call also discussed the expanding U.S.-Armenia relationship, including cooperation on energy, trade and investment, and education.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to ongoing efforts to support a prosperous, democratic, and independent Armenia that benefits the people of Armenia and the broader Caucasus region," reads the State Department readout.