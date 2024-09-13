Tofig Yagublu called the criminal case against him politically motivated

On September 13, the testimony of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu was continued at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

He again stated that he did not plead guilty. Yagublu called the case against him politically motivated.

The state prosecutor asked Yagublu whether he had helped anyone in obtaining a visa.

To which the politician replied that he had received such requests from the children of oppositionists, but refused because he did not have such opportunities.

“If I could “make visas,” I would do it first of all for my son,” Yagublu said.

Lawyer Agil Layidzh said that the defense managed to establish the real phone number of the victim Elgan Huseynov. According to the lawyer, the number indicated in the investigation materials is incorrect.

The lawyer petitioned to request from the mobile operator the billing of Huseynov’s number for the period when Yagublu “was given money for a visa.” The court left the petition unconsidered.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 27. It is expected that the examination of documents will begin there.

Recall that Tofik Yagublu, a member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14, 2023, on charges of fraud, falsification and illegal production of official documents and the use of forged documents.

Yagublu called the charges far-fetched. The politician had previously been repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.