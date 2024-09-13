The Central Election Commission (CEC) has annulled the results of the elections at six polling stations following a complaint from candidate Wafa Nagi.

At today’s meeting, the CEC reviewed the complaints filed by Wafa Nagi, a candidate for the 70th Neftchala electoral district and a public activist. She requested that the results of the vote at 23 polling stations be declared invalid due to serious violations and fraud. Wafa Nagi submitted 86 video recordings and photos of 49 protocols.

However, the CEC deemed it justified to annul the results at only six of these stations. This decision did not affect the overall outcome in the district, where Tanziya Rustamkhanly, the wife of former deputy Sabir Rustamkhanly, remains in the lead. Notably, the CEC did not allow Wafa Nagi herself to participate in the discussion of her complaints.