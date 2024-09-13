The Georgian Migration Service will announce its decision on the case of Afghan Sadygov at the end of September

On September 13, a representative from the Georgian Migration Service conducted a second interview with Afghan Sadygov, the founder of “Azel TV”, at the Tbilisi pretrial detention center, where he is seeking asylum. According to Sadygov's wife, Sevinc Sadygova, the interview lasted from 10:30 AM to 4:45 PM. She stated that the Migration Service and the Georgian government will announce their final decision on Afghan Sadygov's application by the end of September.

Sevinc Sadygova also reported that on September 12, representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman’s office visited Afghan in the detention center. Sadygov complained about the poor conditions in his cell, the quality of food, and health issues.

Afghan Sadygov and his family moved to Georgia on December 24 of last year. He was detained by Georgian police on August 3 while attempting to fly with his family to Istanbul. On August 4, the Tbilisi City Court ordered his detention for three months with the aim of extradition to Azerbaijan.

On May 10, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs charged Afghan Sadygov with offenses under Articles 188.2.2 and 182.2.4 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, which include "extortion through threats, seizure of someone else’s property, and repeated threats to publish compromising information."