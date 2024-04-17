The recall of the French ambassador, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh...

In a move indicative of escalating tensions, France announced the recall of its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations, citing concerns over unilateral actions taken by Baku in recent months. The decision, revealed in a statement by the French Foreign Ministry on April 16th, underscores growing strains between the two nations.

According to the statement, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret over Azerbaijan's actions and urged clarification of its intentions. France reiterated its support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of international law and the territorial integrity of both nations.

Azerbaijan, however, rebuffed these assertions, with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asserting that their actions were responses to perceived provocations from France. Despite the diplomatic friction, Azerbaijan emphasized its commitment to dialogue.

Political commentator Elkhan Shahinoglu offered insights into the deeper geopolitical dynamics at play in the program "Difficult Question". He characterized France's actions as part of a broader anti-Azerbaijani policy, highlighting President Macron's reception of the recalled ambassador as indicative of strained relations. Shahinoglu posited that Azerbaijan's anti-colonial rhetoric may have irked Paris, exacerbating tensions.

Shahinoglu warned of potential diplomatic fallout, suggesting that Azerbaijan may reciprocate by recalling its ambassador to France for consultations. The possibility of a complete rupture in diplomatic ties looms large, with implications for Azerbaijan, France, and their ally Armenia.

Russian Peacekeepers Withdraw from Karabakh

Simultaneously, developments in Karabakh have drawn attention, with reports confirming the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from Azerbaijan. The process marks a significant milestone as Azerbaijan asserts full sovereign control over Karabakh and its territories.

Shahinoglu contextualized the withdrawal, noting initial concerns about the potential long-term presence of Russian peacekeepers following the November 2020 agreement. However, Azerbaijan's successful military operations in September 2023 mitigated these concerns, eliminating the perceived need for continued Russian presence.

Shahinoglu dismissed claims of ongoing activities such as mine clearance as pretexts, asserting that such tasks require specialized training. He expressed confidence in the imminent termination of the Joint Turkish-Russian Center for Monitoring the Ceasefire, signaling the conclusion of its mandate in overseeing the trilateral agreement between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.