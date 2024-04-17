Heavy winds and downpours flooded Dubai, the UAE and parts of Saudi Arabia
According to the National Center of Meteorology of the UAE, showers with thunderstorms and hail will continue in the region on Wednesday.
Unstable weather with rain, thunder, lightning and hail is forecast. Streets, shopping centers and the Dubai metro are flooded. The work of the airport, where thousands of people have accumulated due to flight cancellations, has been blocked.
