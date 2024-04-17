Journalist Mina Aliyarli interrogated in the “Abzas Media case”

On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.

She spent about three hours with her lawyer at police headquarters.

As her lawyer Nazim Musayev told Turan, the journalist was interrogated in the “Abzas Media case.”

She answered all the questions asked of her.

Aliyarli was previously questioned in this case in November last year.

According to the lawyer, the repeated call to the police was due to additional questions that arose from the investigation.

Aliyarli herself reported that the attitude towards her was correct, no psychological or physical pressure was put on her.

Since November 2023, six journalists and media workers associated with Abzas Media have been arrested.

They are charged with “foreign currency smuggling.” They deny the charges and link the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.