Journalist Mina Aliyarli interrogated in the “Abzas Media case”
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
She spent about three hours with her lawyer at police headquarters.
As her lawyer Nazim Musayev told Turan, the journalist was interrogated in the “Abzas Media case.”
She answered all the questions asked of her.
Aliyarli was previously questioned in this case in November last year.
According to the lawyer, the repeated call to the police was due to additional questions that arose from the investigation.
Aliyarli herself reported that the attitude towards her was correct, no psychological or physical pressure was put on her.
Since November 2023, six journalists and media workers associated with Abzas Media have been arrested.
They are charged with “foreign currency smuggling.” They deny the charges and link the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
17 April 2024
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports about Russian forces being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they had been stationed as "peacekeepers" since the end of a war in 2020, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
17 April 2024
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
17 April 2024
The executive power of Baku refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces to hold a rally on April 21. The city administration considered it "inappropriate" to hold a rally due to the fact that in the places proposed by the opposition, the organization of a mass rally may violate the rights of citizens to freedom of movement, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) reported.
