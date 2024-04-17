Warm weather will continue

On April 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be warm without precipitation; in the morning there is fog in some places, and the southerly wind. The air temperature at night will be +9+14, during the day the air will warm up to +26 degrees. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, the wind is easterly.

The air temperature is +10+15 at night, +23+28 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +5+ 10, during the day +18+23 degrees.