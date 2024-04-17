Warm weather will continue
On April 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be warm without precipitation; in the morning there is fog in some places, and the southerly wind. The air temperature at night will be +9+14, during the day the air will warm up to +26 degrees. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, the wind is easterly.
The air temperature is +10+15 at night, +23+28 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +5+ 10, during the day +18+23 degrees.
- 17 April 2024, 16:28
The trial in the case of the blogger Jamil Mammadli ended in the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court on April 17. Mammadli was arrested in August 2023 on charges under Articles 221.2.2 (hooliganism committed by a group of persons), 182.2.1 (extortion by threatening property) and 178.2 (fraud committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
- 17 April 2024, 15:04
In the picturesque city of Sheki, nestled within the verdant landscapes of Azerbaijan, lies a historical fortress steeped in the memories of the past. Yet, recent revelations have cast a somber shadow over its ancient stones, revealing a disturbing narrative of violence and oppression hidden beneath its tranquil facade.
- 16 April 2024, 21:39
In the intricate tapestry of international relations, adherence to the rulings and principles set forth by supranational bodies stands as a litmus test for a nation's commitment to the rule of law and human rights. Yet, amidst the halls of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan's performance paints a stark picture of non-compliance and systemic challenges.
- 16 April 2024, 18:11
