A regular meeting of the pardon commission was held

At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.

