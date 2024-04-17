The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of the departure of peacekeepers from Karabakh

    • flag_AZ
In the afternoon, “Zvezda”  TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.

