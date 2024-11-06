Trump is President of the United States Again. What Will Change?
Preliminary results of the U.S. presidential election have been announced. According to the initial data, former President Donald Trump is leading. Trump himself has declared victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Donald Trump stated that the Republicans have gained a majority in the Senate. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, Trump’s opponent, and the current Vice President, has yet to respond to this statement.
The potential developments following these election results are discussed by political analyst Shahin Jafarli in the program “Difficult Question.” According to him, with Trump’s election as president, a new phase begins in America. In foreign policy, Trump’s distinct approaches and positions will shape U.S. strategy.
However, fulfilling promises to stop the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict involving Israel won’t be easy, as this depends not only on the U.S. but also on other factors. Nevertheless, Trump is expected to clarify his stance on Ukraine – either the war will be halted, or U.S. aid to Ukraine will be significantly increased. Trump will not allow Ukraine to be defeated during his administration, as that would undoubtedly be attributed to him.
As for U.S. policy in the South Caucasus, the expert believes that it will not undergo significant changes. The Trump administration, like Biden’s before, will aim for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Jafarli also noted that Trump has a much higher chance than Biden to accelerate the signing of a peace agreement and to push for easing the pressure on civil society representatives, independent journalists, activists, and the opposition in Azerbaijan, given Biden was nearing the end of his presidency.
